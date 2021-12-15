Menu
Walter Lee Fogle
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Walter Lee Fogle

Nov. 16, 1937 - Dec. 12, 2021.

NORMAL - Walter Lee Fogle, 84, of Normal, passed away peacefully at his home on December 12, 2021.

Walter's service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, with military honors conducted by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Following the service a private family burial will be held at the Denman Cemetery, Carlock. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested no flowers and suggests memorials to the Midwest Food Bank or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Walter was born on November 16, 1937, in Bloomington to Walter A. and Della (Burton) Fogle. He married Sharon Winkler on April 23, 1960.

Walter is survived by his wife; their two sons: Kevin Fogle, Carlock, and Brian (Cindy) Fogle, Bloomington. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Michael (Barbra) Fogle, Normal, Matt (Jen) Fogle, Mesa, AZ, Mark (Mindy) Fogle, El Paso, Brett (Dominno) Fogle, Carlock, and Brooke (Michael) Guarienti, Greenbrier, TN; along with 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Walter served in the Army National Guard, he loved farming and worked for the GM & O Rail Road and Illinois Central Rail Road. He loved his retirement and treasured his many friends of the MCAAC, Prairieland Anglers and the ARC. He was a member of the Carlock Christian Church but also made a lot of friends at the Eastview Christian Church.

Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Dec
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
so sorry for your loss
jerry lamb
January 7, 2022
Sharon--So sorry you are separated from your best friend, soul mate and your husband but some day you will be reunited. I knew Walter Lee from 4-H. He always knew me and went out of his way to say "hi". Please accept my sympathy. Joyce Kessinger
Joyce Kessinger
Friend
December 24, 2021
Sharon, so sorry to read this news. Just saw this in pantograph. Hope you are doing ok. Walter was the best person I ever worked with on the a RR.
Carlisle and Deanna Kelly
Work
December 18, 2021
Walt was a true friend he will be missed by all his card playing buddies at the Arc and at my house we all had lots of laughs. He will truly be. Missed. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.God Bless, His friend, Nancy
Nancy Camp
Friend
December 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Mike&Terri Bachman
Friend
December 15, 2021
Please accept our condolences on the passing of your dad.
Tim Daniel and Family
December 15, 2021
