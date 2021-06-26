Menu
Walter Garland Strohl
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Walter Garland Strohl

Jan. 5, 1926 - June 18, 2021

CLINTON - Walter Garland Strohl, 95, of Clinton, IL passed away 2 PM June 18, 2021 at his family home in Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11 AM Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with military honors. Visitation will be 5–7 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly or the Clinton First Christian Church.

Garland was born January 5, 1926 in Shelbyville, IL the only son of Roy and Sylvia (Prosser) Strohl. He married Daris Hopper of Mattoon, IL on March 20, 1944.

Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Daris Strohl of Clinton; daughters: Janet (Wayne) Webb of Clinton and Darla (Tom) Kissel of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Vickie Strohl of Downs; grandsons: Scott (Lisa) Strohl, Bloomington, Brian (Sambath) Strohl, Beaverton, OR, Tyler "T.J." Kissel of Lincoln; step granddaughters: Darcie (Jared) Callison, Palatine, and Kristy Semanik, Springfield; great grandsons: Logan, Colton, Caden; step great grandsons: Baylor Callison and Bill Semanik; and step great granddaughter, Samantha (fiance Austin McHaffey) Nebergall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kennth Strohl of Downs and granddaughter, Megan Leigh Kissel of Lincoln.

Garland graduated from high school at the age of fifteen. While working full time in various business careers, he was able to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois University in Business Administration.

Mr. Strohl was a member of the Clinton First Christian Church. He was also actively involved in his church and business community in Tuscola. Mr. Strohl was an Elder, Superintendent, and served as a board member of the Little Galilee Christian Assembly in its early development. He was an Alderman and Mayor of Tuscola and the Jarman Hospital Administrator in Tuscola for several years. He ended his career as Hospital Administrator at the Shelby Memorial Hospital, Shelbyville.

Reaching the rank of Colonel, Garland was a proud veteran of the US Army Infantry serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was also a Battalion Commander in the Illinois National Guard, retiring from the guard as a Brigadier General.

Mr. Strohl was a well-respected member of his communities, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Jun
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
Daris, Sorry for your loss. Miss having you for neighbors. I'll always remember Garland having to cut Darla's green beans slanted. Good memories of good neighbors. Henry and Nancy Gatton
Nancy Gatton
Friend
June 29, 2021
