Wanda Billiter

May 2, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2020

MORTON - Wanda Lou Billiter, 87, of Morton, formerly of Atlanta, IL, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Wanda was born on May 2, 1933, in Lincoln, IL to Edward and Ethel (Klemm) Reinhart. She was a graduate of Beason High School in 1951 and went on to graduate from Lincoln College and Illinois State Normal University.

She married Robert Billiter in Waynesville, IL, on June 13, 1954. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2020. Her parents and a brother, Derald Reinhart, also preceded her in death.

Wanda is survived by one son, Kirk (Rebecca) Billiter of Bloomington; one daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Henricks of Morton; five grandchildren: Jenna (Lance) Montgomery of Strasburg, IL, Andrew (Rachel) Henricks of Burke, VA, Derek (Kara) Henricks of Louisville, KY, Dylan (Sophie) Henricks of Morton, and Kelsey Henricks of Grand Rapids, MI; nine great-grandchildren: Gracyn, Graham, and Sloane Montgomery, Leo Henricks, Oliver, Audrey, Phoebe, and Ruby Henricks, and Ivy Henricks. Also surviving are one sister, Beverly (Dean) Shull of Morton; one brother, Larry (Ruth) Reinhart of Normal, IL; and sister-in-law, Doris Reinhart of Quincy, IL.

Wanda began her teaching career in 1953 in Waynesville, IL and taught there until 1958. In the spring of 1966, Wanda was approached by the Olympia School District 16 to help establish the first kindergarten for the district in Atlanta at the Atlanta Christian Church. She taught in Atlanta for 33 years, retiring in 1993.

Wanda was a member of the Illinois Teachers Association, the United Methodist Women in Atlanta, and the Atlanta A Team. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs in Atlanta for many years. After she and Bob retired, they wintered in Naples, FL for nearly 25 years. She and Bob loved to travel after they retired and visited HI, AK, and Europe. In addition, they enjoyed numerous Caribbean Cruises.

She loved spending summers with her husband, family and friends at their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camdenton, MO. She is credited for teaching several of her grandchildren how to catch Crappie ("keepers") when they visited the lake. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton. Burial will be in Atlanta Cemetery in Atlanta, IL.

Memorials may be made to Atlanta United Methodist Church or Atlanta Public Library District, P.O. Box 568. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To view Wanda's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit:

www.knappjohnson.com.