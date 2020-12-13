Menu
Wanda Hopwood-Hanes
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

Wanda Hopwood-Hanes

Feb. 11, 1938 - Dec. 10, 2020

MCLEAN - Wanda Hopwood-Hanes, 82, of McLean, passed away at Generations of Lincoln on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorial Services and burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Wanda June Hopwood was born February 11, 1938, in Springfield, a daughter of Charles and Bernice Irwin Hopwood. She was raised in Lincoln.

Wanda married Don Hanes of McLean on April 5, 1958, in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2016.

She is survived by one son, Mark (Cathy) Hanes of Hudson; and one daughter, Penny (Steve) Billington, of Poplar Bluff, MO; five granddaughters: Amanda (Allan) Erickson, Amber (Justin) Meyers, Jami Welch, Taylor (Alan) Stipp, and Delanie Hanes; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Wanda is preceded in death by both parents; three brothers: Virgil, Sr., Carrol "Cork" and Don Hopwood; one sister, Helen Marshall; her only grandson: Jesse "J.R." Conn, whom she dearly loved; and lastly, her cat, Charlie, who became one of the family members.

She graduated from Lincoln Community High School and retired from Country Financial.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire and Rescue Squad or to her church, Lincoln Southern Baptist Church, PO Box 544, Lincoln, IL 62656.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mark I was sorry to here about ur mom if I can help please call me Bart
Bart needles
December 15, 2020
