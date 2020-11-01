Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wanda J. Martin
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Wanda J. Martin

July 16, 1930 - Oct. 25, 2020

RUSKIN, Florida - The funeral of Wanda J. Martin, 90, of Ruskin, FL, will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Jason Smith will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Tuesday at the memorial home. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons mask are required. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Martin died October 25, 2020 at her home in Ruskin, FL following a period of illness.

She was born July 16, 1930 in Toledo, IL, a daughter of William and Sylvia Olmstead. She married John H. Martin July 9, 1949.

Her parents William and Sylvia Olmstead; husband John H. Martin; son, James Martin, Normal, IL; son-in-law, Kenneth Pulliam, Amarillo, TX; sister Mildred Culver; and brothers William E. Olmstead, Richard Olmstead, and Raymond Olmstead precede her in death.

Survivors include son John C. Martin (Karen), Ruskin, FL; daughter, Linda J. Pulliam, Amarillo, TX; daughter-in-law: Cathy (Cox) Martin, Normal, IL; four grandchildren: Kim (Martin) Smith, Bloomington, IL; Shannon (Martin) Hunt; Glendale, AZ; Joshua Pulliam, Amarillo, TX; Melissa (Martin) Devine, Normal, IL; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister Norma Stuart, New Lennox, IL.

She attended The Crossing Church in Ruskin, FL and is a former member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
Nov
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL 61701
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.