Wanda J. Martin

July 16, 1930 - Oct. 25, 2020

RUSKIN, Florida - The funeral of Wanda J. Martin, 90, of Ruskin, FL, will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Jason Smith will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Tuesday at the memorial home. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons mask are required. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Martin died October 25, 2020 at her home in Ruskin, FL following a period of illness.

She was born July 16, 1930 in Toledo, IL, a daughter of William and Sylvia Olmstead. She married John H. Martin July 9, 1949.

Her parents William and Sylvia Olmstead; husband John H. Martin; son, James Martin, Normal, IL; son-in-law, Kenneth Pulliam, Amarillo, TX; sister Mildred Culver; and brothers William E. Olmstead, Richard Olmstead, and Raymond Olmstead precede her in death.

Survivors include son John C. Martin (Karen), Ruskin, FL; daughter, Linda J. Pulliam, Amarillo, TX; daughter-in-law: Cathy (Cox) Martin, Normal, IL; four grandchildren: Kim (Martin) Smith, Bloomington, IL; Shannon (Martin) Hunt; Glendale, AZ; Joshua Pulliam, Amarillo, TX; Melissa (Martin) Devine, Normal, IL; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister Norma Stuart, New Lennox, IL.

She attended The Crossing Church in Ruskin, FL and is a former member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association.