Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wanda M. Miller
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Wanda M. Miller

July 3, 1926 - Sept. 13, 2021

SAYBROOK - Wanda M. Miller, 95, of Saybrook passed away September 13, 2021, at 9:50 p.m. in Heritage Woods of Watseka. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at Saybrook Christian Church. A Celebration of Life will follow. Burial will follow in Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello, IL. Memorial donations may be made to National Junior Swine Association, 2639 Yeager Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Saybrook is handling arrangements.

Wanda was born July 3, 1926, to Frank M. and Ruby (Shipman) Tabor. She married Raymond H. Miller January 13, 1945, in Monticello, IL. He preceded her in death August 16, 1983.

Survivors include daughter, Marsha Jo (Keith) Knauth, Watseka, IL; grandchildren: Benjamin (Anni Hsia) Miller, Somerville, MA, Danielle (John Ramirez) Miller, Los Angeles, CA, Charlie Miller, Nashville, TN, Kyle (Ellen) Knauth, Milford, IL, Kassandra (Jordan) Hurliman, Cissna Park, IL; great-grandsons: Sydney and Oscar Hsia-Miller, Somerville, MA, Kolton and Knox Knauth, Milford, IL.

She was preceded in death by parents; two sons: Darrell and Douglas Miller; daughter-in-law, Bridget Miller; sister, Lila DiSanto and brother, Jack Tabor.

Wanda was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing piano, going to church, playing Canasta with friends, visiting with all her Saybrook family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandsons. Wanda had the opportunity to travel a lot. She especially loved traveling to Florida to visit with her sister, Lila and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saybrook Christian Church
IL
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
Saybrook Christian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
B. Olson and N. Link Family
September 27, 2021
Much Love + simpathy, Christy
September 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Your mother was an amazing lady.
Dawn (Butler) Shaffer
September 24, 2021
I am just so sorry for your loss. Wanda was such a sweet person with a smile for everyone. I have wonderful memories of her from church. I know she will be greatly missed. God bless all of you. You are in my prayers. <3
Ann Renee Harding Frels
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results