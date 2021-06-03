Menu
Wesley Knapp
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center - Morton
140 S. Detroit Ave.
Morton, IL

Wesley Knapp

Feb. 4, 1931 - May 31, 2021

EUREKA – Wesley C. "Wes" Knapp, 90, of Eureka, passed away on Monday May 31, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born on February 4, 1931, in Woodford County, to Kores and Nettie (Rinkenberger) Knapp. He married Mildred G. Frank in Morton on April 11, 1954. She preceded him in death. Wes is also preceded by a daughter, Cynthia and two brothers.

Surviving are his children: Donna Lou (Stephen) Baner of Gridley, Shari (Douglas) Eastman of Goodfield and Chuck (Jennifer) Knapp of Ashland; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Wes was a U.S. Marine Veteran having served from 1951 to 1953. He spent one year serving in Korea.

Wes worked at Mathis Lumber in Goodfield for 30 years prior to purchasing the business in 1982. He owned the lumber company for 13 years, selling it in 1996. After the sale, he continued to work for the new owner for one year before retiring.

Funeral service for Wes will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, and 9-9:45 a.m. on Saturday, both at the church. Burial will take place in Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted.

Wes' funeral service will be live streamed and can be viewed via https://www.goodfieldacchurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barnes Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO or Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church
IL
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church
IL
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Wes passing. He was such a kind man. He and Mildred raised a wonderful family. Blessings to all.
Leonard & Norma Jo Savage
Friend
June 3, 2021
Dear Knapp Family—You have our sympathy and our thankfulness in the loss of your Dad. We know you’ll miss him but also know his victory is won and Mom and Dad are reunited. I have many good memories of him, especially when I was first married and remodeling our first home! Your mom and dad were lifesavers! And once you told me, Donna Lou, that the reason his hat set on his head “just so”- -was because he was a Marine!! I can so easily visualize him in his brown work uniform and cap! May God bless you with precious memories! Beth and Kent Steffen
Beth Steffen
Friend
June 2, 2021
