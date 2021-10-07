Wesley Gene Springer

Feb. 3, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2021

HEYWORTH - Wesley Gene Springer, 84 of Heyworth, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Following services burial will be held at Stewart Cemetery, Randolph TWP. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wesley was born on February 3, 1937 in McLean County to George Marion and Pearl Huffman Springer. He married Karen Ruth Moore on June 5, 1958 in Normal. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2003.

He is survived by his partner, Joanne Tria, Heyworth; his three children: Howard (Terri) Springer, Bloomington, and their children: Mollie, Tanner (deceased) and Taylor; Paul (Tina) Springer, Rutland, IL, and their children: Audrey and Dakota; and Scott (Sherry) Springer, Clinton, IL, and their children: Sara, Erin, Jamie and Dena. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren and his extended Tria family.

Wesley graduated from Stanford High School and attended ISNU when he decided to start his working career with the Illinois Department of Conservation for ten years as the first Park Ranger at Dawson Lake (Moraine View State Park). Following his retirement he worked as a carpenter for 33 years, and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

Wesley enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.