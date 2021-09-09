Wilbur "Wimpy" Lloyd Henneberg

July 8, 1933 - Sep. 7, 2021

MACKINAW - Wilbur "Wimpy" Lloyd Henneberg was born in 1933 to George and Leta (Devening) Henneberg in Woodville, IL. He married his wife of 66 years, Wynona Katherine Ferguson, in Delhi Baptist Church on Nov. 12, 1955. She resides in Mackinaw, IL.

Wilbur served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After returning home, he worked for Caterpillar Inc for 23 years and then started a new business venture as owner of W.H. Trucking. Wilbur's eventual retirement was a detriment to the crappie, bluegill, and bass population in Heritage Lake, which ended up in the fryer for his annual Labor Day family fish fries. Well into his 80-s, Wilbur was riding his tractor down to the dock where he kept his well-stocked "minner" bucket. He also enjoyed turkey hunting in southern Illinois. When he wasn't in the boat, Wilbur was visiting on the porch with his family and friends, drinking Folgers coffee, and enjoying a healthy diet of bologna sandwiches.

Wilbur passed away Sept. 7, 2021 at Snyder Village in Metamora after spending the day exchanging fishing stories with his family wishing he could drop one more line in the gap between the two docked pontoon boats. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and three sisters.

Surviving are his siblings: Robert Henneberg (Edith) and George Henneberg (Sandra); and his three children: Kim Mitchell (Danny) and Bryon Henneberg (Jan) in Mackinaw and Kerry Henneberg (Jayne) in Bloomington.

Memories of Wilbur's gruff orneriness will forever be cherished by his 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild - many of whom grew up fishing on his dock and tinkering around his and Noni's beloved cabin home.

Wilbur's life will be honored at a graveside service with military honors at Mackinaw Cemetery on Sept. 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Mark Dubois officiating. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home in Mackinaw is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mackinaw Rescue Squad Ambulance Services at 104 W. Madison Street, Mackinaw, IL. The Henneberg family extends its sincere appreciation to the dedicated volunteers of this organization who provided such professional care to Wilbur throughout the years.