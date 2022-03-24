Will Austin Podbelsek

Aug. 26, 1994 - March 21, 2022

LINCOLN - Will Austin Podbelsek, 27, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Will was born on August 26, 1994, in Springfield, IL, the son of Dan and Ann (Long) Podbelsek.

Will is survived by his son, Paxton of Lincoln, IL; his parents, Dan and Ann Podbelsek of Lincoln, IL; his two sisters: Paige (Tommy) Mendenhall of Aurora, IL, and Amanda (Jared) Maxheimer of Mt. Pulaski, IL; his grandparents, Cecil and Pat Long of Pleasant Hill, IL; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Will was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Franklin and Noreta Podbelsek; his uncle, Mark Tobias; and his aunt, Leslie Sank.

Will, or Pod, to his friends, will be remembered as an amazing son, brother, father, and friend. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL, and was baptized at Mississippi Valley Christian Service Camp. He was an avid athlete, all his life, playing basketball, baseball, soccer, and track from childhood through his degree at Monmouth College. He was also creative and talented in many other ways. Will taught himself to play guitar and enjoyed writing and creating his own music. He loved spending time on his grandparents' farm in Pittsfield and enjoying the outdoors, including mushroom hunting, and riding the four-wheeler. Will was always a hard worker and was a constant friendly face to all who knew him. He was very involved in the family business and was always willing to help anyone who asked. He received so much joy from being able to spend time with his son. Will will be remembered with love by everyone who knew him.

Funeral services for Will are going to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Lincoln, officiated by Pastor Brad Curtis. Visitation will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial will follow the services at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to his mother, Ann Podbelsek, for an account to be set up for Will's son Paxton, or donations may be given to Zion Lutheran School Athletics, Lincoln Junior High Athletics or to the Lincoln Community High School Athletics.