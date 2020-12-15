Willadene "Billie" Nussbaum

Oct. 10, 1927 - Dec. 11, 2020

FORREST - Willadene "Billie" Nussbaum, 93, of Forrest, IL, passed away Friday December 11, 2020 at Fairview Haven Nursing Home Fairbury, IL.

Private graveside services will be on Saturday, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, in Fairbury. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Billie was born October 10, 1927, in Bloomington, IL, to William and Florence (Leonard) McKinley. Billie lived in Gridley during her early childhood. Her father died when she was young and the family relocated to Fairbury. Billie married Nelson "Bud" Nussbaum on October 19, 1946 in Bloomington, IL.

Billie stayed home, raised her children, and had a wonderful vegetable and flower garden. For a time she worked at Fairview Haven. In 1945 Billie was voted Homecoming Queen at Fairbury High School, and was a beauty her whole life. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Forrest, IL.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Bud Nussbaum; her son, Nelson (Karen) Nussbaum of Ottawa; her daughter, Jill Davis of Fairbury; six grandchildren: Chad (Annie) Davis, Tara (Chad) Wamsley, JB (Katie) Nussbaum, Wendi (Ryan) Zimmerman, McKinley (Ken Chiang) Nussbaum, and Kaci (Chase) Fischer; fifteen great-grandchildren: Tyler, Madison, Harmony, Alexis, Jaxon, Gavin, Sofie, Josie, Charlotte, Hadley, Kennedy, Chloe, Ellie, Julia, and Quinn.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Henry Kaab; a daughter, Lisa; one brother, Cletus McKinley; and a sister, Elaine Maxfield.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Nursing Home.