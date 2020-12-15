Menu
Willadene "Billie" Nussbaum
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL

Willadene "Billie" Nussbaum

Oct. 10, 1927 - Dec. 11, 2020

FORREST - Willadene "Billie" Nussbaum, 93, of Forrest, IL, passed away Friday December 11, 2020 at Fairview Haven Nursing Home Fairbury, IL.

Private graveside services will be on Saturday, with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, in Fairbury. Ottawa Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Billie was born October 10, 1927, in Bloomington, IL, to William and Florence (Leonard) McKinley. Billie lived in Gridley during her early childhood. Her father died when she was young and the family relocated to Fairbury. Billie married Nelson "Bud" Nussbaum on October 19, 1946 in Bloomington, IL.

Billie stayed home, raised her children, and had a wonderful vegetable and flower garden. For a time she worked at Fairview Haven. In 1945 Billie was voted Homecoming Queen at Fairbury High School, and was a beauty her whole life. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Forrest, IL.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Bud Nussbaum; her son, Nelson (Karen) Nussbaum of Ottawa; her daughter, Jill Davis of Fairbury; six grandchildren: Chad (Annie) Davis, Tara (Chad) Wamsley, JB (Katie) Nussbaum, Wendi (Ryan) Zimmerman, McKinley (Ken Chiang) Nussbaum, and Kaci (Chase) Fischer; fifteen great-grandchildren: Tyler, Madison, Harmony, Alexis, Jaxon, Gavin, Sofie, Josie, Charlotte, Hadley, Kennedy, Chloe, Ellie, Julia, and Quinn.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Henry Kaab; a daughter, Lisa; one brother, Cletus McKinley; and a sister, Elaine Maxfield.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Fairview Haven Nursing Home.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ottawa Funeral Home
Thinking of you, especially today, with so many wonderful memories. Family is forever.
Tarry R Knauer
Family
December 9, 2021
Uncle Bud, Nelson, Jill and Family. Sending my sincere sympathy, prayers and hugs. Aunt Billie was very special, and will be deeply missed. I am thankful for so many wonderful family memories. Nussbaum Christmases will live with me forever.
Tarry R Knauer
December 16, 2020
Nelson, Jill, Bud and Family,
Our heart felt condolences on your loss - no matter how long a life was there it’s always tough to say good-by.
Dave & Diane McMinn
Friend
December 16, 2020
Nelson ,Jill and Bud you have my deepest sympathy.. Your Mother was a special lady.. Always admired her.. Remember growing up getting together with your family.. Prayers are with all of you
Robin Kupferschmid
December 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
December 15, 2020
