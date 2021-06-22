Willard M. "Mike" Jones

March 21, 1953 - June 20, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Willard M. "Mike" Jones, age 68, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 6:35 AM on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence. His funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL. Pastor Omar Anaya will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 PM-8:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL and on Saturday from 9:45 AM-10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL 61704.

Mike was born March 21, 1953, in Clinton, IL the son of Johnny and Norma Thomas Jones.

He married Darla Avery on August 17, 1996, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Courtney (Jack) Dyson, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Kami Spiller, Bloomington, IL; five grandchildren: Connar and Jaxynn Dyson, Michael and Ke'on Spiller and Karyss Jones; two sisters-in-law; Debra Mickelson, Plymouth, MN, Dawn (Harold) Ferguson, Minneapolis, MN; and his father-in-law, Gerald Avery, St. Louis Park, MN.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, and Jayke and Tayte Elkin his twin grandchildren.

After 43 years Mike retired as a Systems Analyst at State Farm Insurance Company.

He was a member of Evangelical Free Church, Bloomington IL. Mike was an avid NASCAR fan.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mike was a man after God's own heart.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select his name and click on "Tribute Wall".

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.