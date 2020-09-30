Menu
William A. Martin

BLOOMINGTON - William Archie Martin passed away at 12:10 p.m. September 25, 2020, at Carle Hospital, Normal.

Billy was born May 12, 1971, in Peoria to William and Dianna Hartter Martin.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Dianna and Michael Kessler, Shirley; his father, Bill Martin, Bloomington; two children, Kristoffer Griffin, Minonk, and Dakota Martin, Bloomington.

Other survivors include his stepmother, Carrie Martin, Bloomington; a half-brother Jesse (Amy) Martin, Bloomington; stepbrothers Michael Kessler Jr., McLean; and Jamie Marshall, Oklahoma; many family, friends, and his dog, Coco, who he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Mary Hartter, and Archie and Ann Martin.

The family would like to thank Dr. Beth Tumilty and all of the doctors and nurses in the hospice unit who took excellent care of Bill and made his final days peaceful. Contributions would be greatly appreciated to help with the final costs, and may be sent to Dianna Kessler, PO Box 105, Shirley, IL 61772.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.