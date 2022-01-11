William Lester "Andy" Andrews

Sept. 4, 1927 - Dec. 31, 2021

DUNLAP - William Lester "Andy" Andrews was born on September 4, 1927, in Waynesville, IL, and died on December 31, 2021, in Peoria, IL.

He proudly served his country in WWII for four years as a member of the US Navy and UDT Team 24. As part of his tour of duty, William participated in Operation HIGHJUMP (officially known as The United States Navy Antarctic Developments Program), an operation in 1946/1947 led by Admiral Byrd in the waters of Antarctica.

William went on to serve his local community, as well, becoming a firefighter in 1949 with Dunlap Fire and Rescue, and later he became the first person in Peoria County to earn the EMT Designation. He was a selfless man who dedicated his life to helping others. A man of the highest moral character and a work ethic that was tireless, he made others around him better just by being there.

Watching Cardinal baseball games and listening to country music, taking sunset walks on Florida Gulf Coast beaches and driving a new Chevrolet Impala automobile, these sum up the modest pleasures of this humble man. William, you will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ila, and his sons Lester and Larry. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Glasgow (Richard) of Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren: Dr. Curtis Andrews (Michelle McHenry) of Vienna, VA, Gregory Andrews (Kimberly) of Dunlap, IL, Terra Andrews Blint (Dustin) of Bettendorf, IA, and Amanda Andrews Holtz (Brian) of Highland Park, IL; and ten great-grandchildren: Joshua (Jamie), Rebecca (Andrew), Sara, Joseph, Hannah, Sydney McHenry, Emmersyn, Peyton, Zoey and Brayden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc.

Funeral Services will be held in both Dunlap, IL and Clinton, IL. On January 21, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ash St., Dunlap, IL, and on January 22, 2022 at the Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, IL, both beginning at 11:00 AM, with visitations at each service beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service. There will be Fire Department Honor Guard, Firefighter Walk Through and Last Bell ceremonies in Dunlap, and a Military Honor Guard ceremony in Clinton at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL.

