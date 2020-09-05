BLOOMINGTON - William D. Pence, 84 of Bloomington, went home to be with the Lord at 2:45 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral Mass will be held at Noon, Saturday, September 5 (today) at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington with Rev. Michael Schaab, Monsignor Douglas Hennessy and Pastor Bob Smart officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Church Elevator Protection Fund.

Bill is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Sandage of Ellsworth , sons Mike (Julie) Pence and Bill (Tammy) Pence, both of Normal, grandchildren Jenna (Niles) Sager, Brooke Bailey and Jorri Sandage, great grandchildren Darla and Conrad Sager, sisters Linda (Brian) Carrara and Cynthia (late Brian) McGurk, Pat's children, Vince, Steve (Virginia) and David Moore, Julia (Marcos) Mendez and grandchildren, Sam, Ryan, Emily, Adrian, Zeke and Ezra; a sister-in-law, Nancy Brady; and extended family in the Chicago area.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rose, his parents and sisters Dorothy (Don) Janousek, Beverly (Leroy "Bud") Sturtevant and a sister-in-law, Mary Kelly.

Bill was born November 1, 1935 in Chicago, the son of William and Hattie Tomschin Pence. He moved to Normal in 1961 with Growmark and and graduated from Illinois State University in 1969. He was voted "best listener" in high school, enjoyed collecting Canadian Geese memorabilia and doing daily crossword puzzles.

Bill was a "Chicago sports fan", loved to play golf, his golf buddies, reading, politics and his church. He enjoyed traveling, including a special trip to Rome and multiple trips to Hawaii and gathering his photos into photo albums. He also loved checking things off his to do lists. Most of all he loved his family and friends.

