BLOOMINGTON - William "Bill" D. Sexton, age 88, of Bloomington, Illinois entered into rest October 4, 2020, at his home in Bloomington with family at his side.

He was born August 3, 1932 in Mohegan, West Virginia, the son of the late John Foster and Susie Katheline (Perry) Sexton. On July 12, 1952, he married the love of his life, Virginia Sue (Hatfield), in Tazewell, Virginia.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country honorably in Korea. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially boating, hunting, and fishing, and spending time with his family. He worked in the trucking industry before starting his own business, Sexton's Pack & Load, which he ran until his retirement in 2012.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years; daughter, Sandra (Carl) Swift; sister, Betty Sue "Frankie" King; daughter-in-law, Tannis (Morril) Sexton; grandchildren, Asa Sexton, Naomi Sexton, Ezra Sexton, Brandy (Jacob) Boyd, Conward Swift, Michael Swift, Jeremy Peak, Sheree Peak, and Melissa Sexton; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and six sisters; sons, William Anthony "Tony" Sexton, Gary Don Sexton; grandson, Travis Peak.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private graveside service for the family will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.