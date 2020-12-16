William "Bill" D. Dunbar

March 14, 1956 - Dec. 11, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

William "Bill" D. Dunbar, 64 of Bloomington, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. His beloved daughters were by his side.

Bill is survived by his wife Julie of Bloomington; two daughters: Jenna Elizabeth Dunbar, Nashville and Maggie Claire Dunbar, Milwaukee; and his sister, Laura L. Dunbar of Nashville. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ralph and Barbara M. Iverson Dunbar, and infant daughter, Lauren Grace Dunbar.

Born on March 14, 1956 in Long Beach, CA, Bill grew up in Southern California where his family lived until 1971 when they relocated to Bloomington, IL. After graduation from University High School in 1974, Bill enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University where he graduated with a degree in Insurance in 1979. He was a member of the tennis team and Sigma Chi fraternity, but perhaps his most monumental achievement at IWU was meeting (and wooing) his future bride, Julie; they were married on July 24, 1982 in Geneseo, IL.

In 1980, Bill began a 35-year career with State Farm Insurance. He transferred from the Home Office to Arlington, TX in 1982 where he and Julie lived for 18 years while Bill worked in varying capacities throughout the North Texas region. In 2000, he accepted a position in Education and Training, and the Dunbar family returned to Bloomington. Bill thoroughly enjoyed his time in the classroom, especially his time teaching and traveling with special training partners for the Commercial Business Interruption Class. Bill retired from State Farm in 2015.

In retirement, Bill joyfully spent his time as a volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank, Bloomington/Normal. He served in many capacities, but by far, his favorite role was driving the fork lift. Bill truly had a heart for service –leading outreach efforts at Calvary United Methodist Church, building Habitat for Humanity homes, and serving on a variety of committees in support of his neighborhood HOA.

Bill loved being "Dad" to his daughters, and while he was never one to boast, he was damn good at it. He often found himself in the role of the "primary parent" while Julie traveled for her career, thus creating an enviable bond with his daughters and ensuring through his example of steadfast spousal support that they grew into the strong, independent, and outspoken women they are today. He and Julie spent many of their parenting years traveling the country for volleyball matches and seizing every opportunity to root for their girls.

Bill and Julie were enthusiastic and curious travelers, and although 2020 saw several adventures canceled due to COVID-19, they were still able to make marvelous memories. In his final year, they traveled together to Scotland with nearly 40 members of Clan Dunbar, attended the Loon Mountain Highland Games in New Hampshire, kayaked off Oahu, visited dear childhood friends in Maui, biked and golfed in Scottsdale, toured the museums of Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, spent a family week in Door County, camped and fly-fished in Minnesota, and golfed and visited family in the Carolinas and Nashville.

Bill loved being outside and was an incredibly active person. He ran four marathons in the 1990s with his "brothers in agony", loved responsible bass fishing (always catch-and-release and never live bait), golfing (yes, he did have a hole in one under his belt), walking and hiking with Julie, and riding his bike all over town.

Husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend - Bill will be remembered for his gentle spirit, generous heart, twinkling blue eyes, remarkably full head of silver hair, and outstanding sense of humor. A better life partner is never to be found. Bill punctuated his retirement with the lyric "What a long strange trip it's been," (Grateful Dead, 1977) and his family feels this still applies, as his cancer diagnosis came out of nowhere and his battle was swift.

A private family service will be held on December 21, 2020, followed by interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Bill's life will be celebrated again in 2021 when coronavirus restrictions allow for his many friends and family from all over the U.S. to safely attend. Memorials to honor Bill's life may be directed to Midwest Food Bank, Normal, IL. Please consider donations in lieu of flowers.

