Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William N. Etchison
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

William (Bill) N. Etchison

Aug. 13, 1934 - Nov. 30, 2021

NORMAL - William (Bill) N. Etchison, 87, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home.

Bill was born August 13, 1934, in Paris, IL.

He is survived by a brother, Robert Etchison (Susan); his children: William E. Etchison (Becky), Twila Scott (Sanford), Carol Etchison (Todd), Gloria Etchison, Debbie Culver (Jack), Cindy Titus; step-children: Patricia Miller (Randy), Richard Myers (Cathy), Angie Dossett, Steffen Myers (April); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Geneva (Long) Etchison; three brothers: Thurman, Donald, and Albert; sister, Rosemary; and step-son, William Myers.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. His work years were as a meat cutter at Kroger, Jewel Osco, and IGA, but also included some years at Eureka Co. Bill enjoyed cooking, camping, playing bingo, and socializing.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Aww Bill was such a out going sweet man, miss seeing him and working with him & visiting him. RIP Bill, glad I was able to help you out in time of need, thank you also(+#+)
Christine Jipp
January 1, 2022
I have so many wonderful memorys of Bill & Phyllis. So sorry for your loss.
Stacie Hougham Raffety
Friend
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results