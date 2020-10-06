MINONK - William "Bill" H. Herman Sr. 99, of Minonk, IL passed away at 6:22 a.m. Friday, Oct 2nd, 2020 at Heritage Manor El Paso, IL.

As per Dad's wishes there will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Minonk Fireman Association or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Bill was born April 23, 1921 in Atlanta, IL the son of Henry and Mary Jackson Herman. He married the love of his life Anna Mae Kleen Nov. 29, 1921. She passed away Nov. 29, 2009. Survivors include his children, Bill (Holly McKenna) Herman, Linda Azbill, Donna Herman, Betty (Vern) Barth, all from Minonk. 8 grandchildren, Ken Nohren, Kraig Nohren, Trina Springer, Tammy Weiland, Tracy Atteberry, Kasey Arbogast, Tricia Herman, Tawn Espinoza. 2 step grandchildren, Brian Barth and Keith Barth, 17 great grandchildren, 18 great, great grandchildren.

Bill worked at the Seneca Shipyards. He served in the US Navy during WWII. After the war he returned to Minonk and worked for Young Chevrolet of Minonk. He then opened Herman's Body Shop in 1950. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Bloomington Consistory and Mohammed Shrine Peoria, IL. He was a 75 year member of American Legion Post 142 where he served in Offices including Commander. He served 28 years in Township Government. Bill was one of the 3 original trustees that formed the Minonk Fire Protection District. He served on that board for 15 years and was mayor of Minonk for 2 terms.

At age 62 he "retired" although that didn't stop him from taking wrecker calls and working from time to time in the shop.

Dad enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and traveling with Mom. His greatest love was his family. He will leave a void in many lives. The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Health in El Paso, IL for all the good care and compassion they gave to dad.

As Dad would say "That's the way the pickle squirts."