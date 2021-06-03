Menu
William W. "Bill" Haddad

William "Bill" W. Haddad

IRVINE, California - William "Bill" W. Haddad, died in Irvine, CA on May 27, 2021. He was 82.

Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Japan before he graduated with a PhD in History from the Ohio State University.

He taught Middle Eastern History in the Department of History at Illinois State University starting in 1971. He served as Chair of the Department in in the late 1980s. He later was Vice-President for International Studies at California State University-Fullerton.

Nearing retirement, he taught history of the Middle East and Japanese History and served as Chair of the History Department until he retired in 2011.

A scholar of some renown, he was author of the much-acclaimed book The Arab-Israeli War in the Arab Press. He was the Editor of the prestigious scholarly journal Arab Studies Quarterly for several years.

He is survived by his widow Barbara; son Wade; his daughter-in-law Katie; and granddaughter, Quinn. No funeral is planned at this time. A memorial in Normal is being planned for Autumn.



Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mrs. Haddad and family, I was one of Bill´s first students in history at ISU so long ago. I took all his classes and have always attempted to pass on his style and theories to my students. I met you (Mrs. Haddad) at his office in 1972. And I was the student that was a student rep on the history committee who passed through the idea of the First Women´s Study´s class in history which is still taught at ISU today. I stayed in touch with Bill over the years. Happily telling him of how I got to have tea with Mrs. Sadat on a trip to Egypt. I visited him in Fullerton and with my Japanese fiancee and remember him telling me how much he loved Japan. A few years later he sent me a nice email in Japanese! I had to tell him I was the only one who did not speak Japanese- both husband and daughter doing so. Now almost 25 years from that visit I am so sorry to hear he is gone. One of my favorite teachers and a wonderful, brilliant scholar. After having taught history I went back to school and got a Master´s Degree in Astrophysics then spent my final 20 years working for NASA in Washington DC before my retirement. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Constance Haig
School
June 29, 2021
Dear Barb, Wade, Katie and Quinn, I am so sorry and very sad to hear about Bill's passing. I have played bridge with him for several years and he will be missed very much. Sincerely, Cathy
Cathy Bauer
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dear Barb and family. I was a Industrial Technology major in the early 1980's. I took Dr Haddad's History class as a General Studies course. To be honest it was just a class to get hours toward my degree. This class turned out to be my favorite class while at ISU. Dr. Haddad's teaching style and knowledge was incredible. I have never forgot him and never will. Please take care.
Scott Dennewitz
School
June 8, 2021
Dear Mrs. Haddad, Wade, Katie, and family. I am so sorry to know of the passing of Dr. Haddad. I took every course he taught at Illinois State, from Spring Semester 1972 through December of 1976, when I finished my Honors Thesis with him. He was one of my favorites and as I started my History teaching career, I always thought of him and I tried to emulate him and the example he set. In his class, I would quickly scribble down everything he said, and in the evening at the library, I would neatly recopy his lecture, adding the similar topics to the notes from our Middle East textbook. I have all my notes books, still, from his classes. My Middle East textbook, reminding me of his classes, has always been displayed prominently on my book shelf. I have always thought of Dr. Haddad, often, wondering how he is. I loved how he always called me "Mr. Parkin," longing for those times he would call me "Ron." My viewpoints toward the Middle East were similar to his, and I carried his teachings to my students for over thirty years. My condolences, and Dr. William Woodrow Haddad...until we meet, again. Ronald D. Parkin
Ronald D. Parkin
School
June 4, 2021
Dear Barb & family, I'm so sorry to hear about Bill. It's been so many years since I've seen Bill. We always enjoyed each other's company. May God be with & give you comfort. Love Barbara (George) Bou-Sliman
Barbara Bou-Sliman
Family
June 4, 2021
Dear Barb, Wade, and Katie, We are so sorry for your loss of Bill. Our hearts are with you at this sad, sad time. He was a special person, and always so nice to Ryan. Love to you all, Bruce and Elaine
Bruce and Elaine
Friend
June 3, 2021
Will miss you, Uncle Bill. Until we meet again.
Erik Strack
June 3, 2021
Dr. Haddad was one of my favorite teachers at ISU. Both he and Dr. Nassar even then were the best resources of knowledge I was lucky enough to have access to regarding the history and politics of the Middle East. For decades afterwards, I kept the notebooks from their classes. Dr. Haddad was the start of my understanding of how vitally important it was to really know the history of this region. I will forever be grateful for his vast knowledge and his ability to teach. My sympathy goes out to all his loved ones.
Karen Banno
School
June 3, 2021
Dear Barbara, I was sorry to learn from Lou about Bill's death. I remember fondly Bill's and your hospitality and my visit to your house in Fullerton. John
John Freed
June 3, 2021
