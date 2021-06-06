Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William T. "Bill" Joyce
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

William T. "Bill" Joyce

Dec. 12, 1931 - May 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - William T. "Bill" Joyce, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday May 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM at Heritage Health in Normal.

There will be a graveside service at Park Hill Mausoleum at 11 AM on Monday June 7, 2021 with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Pastor Brent Salm will officiate.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Bill was born December 12, 1931 in Dover, TN to Tiner and Maggie (Young) Joyce. He married Rosemary Mahon on June 9, 1956 in Granite City, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by four children: Debra (Lary) Rosenbloom, of Aiken, SC, David Joyce, of Danvers, Laura (John Lofgren) Evans of Metamora, Pam Joyce of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Hubert Joyce.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Illinois State Police after serving for 20 years on the force from 1959-1979. He then served as Chief of Police Lexington for 10 years from 1979-1989.

Memorials may be made to Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program or to the Arthritis Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Park Hill Mausoleum
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beck Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.