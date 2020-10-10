NORMAL - William Lee Warsaw, 74, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Heritage Health in Normal after an 8 year journey through the stages of dementia.

William was born December 17, 1945, the son of George W. and Verna M. Warsaw of Saybrook, Illinois. They preceded him in death as did his younger brother Edward Warsaw and 3 infant sons.

He is survived by his sister Joann Warsaw Ridgeway of Saybrook, her children Edward Ridgeway and Elizabeth Ridgeway, his daughter Tammie Johnson Kennedy of Omaha, Nebraska and his niece Shannon Warsaw Kelley of Arlington, Tennessee.

William was a well-known barber in the Bloomington-Normal area, owning his own barber shops and retiring after many years of seeing clients at O'Dear's Hair Salon in Bloomington.

William graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School in 1964 where he was a star football player. He attended Illinois State University before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He served our country while stationed in Vietnam and stateside during the Vietnam war. After leaving the military he attended barber college in Peoria before starting his career.

William was a long-time volunteer at PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington, working the crisis hot-line and also teaching other volunteers how to help those who were struggling with life.

He was an avid golfer, a huge Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, a lover of old movies, Elvis and gospel music. And, he was so proud to be a Marine!

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020. Friends are welcome to come say goodbye at that time. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Homes are in charge of all arrangements.

Memorials can also be made in his name to The Alzheimer's Association or PATH Crisis Center, Bloomington.

Thank you to the wonderful staffs of Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal, Compassus Hospice and Transitions Hospice for their care and compassion during William's journey.