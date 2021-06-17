William P. Miller, Jr.

Jan. 8, 1957 - June 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - William P. Miller, Jr., 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

William was born January 8, 1957 in Bloomington, IL. The son of the late William P. Miller, Sr. and Nancy (Blair) Miller.

Bill, also known as Uncle Boo is survived by his brother Robert (Christina) Miller; two sisters: Denise (Benny) Chandler and Lisa Dennis. Bill was a beloved Uncle to one niece; four great nieces; six nephews; and five great nephews.

Bill was a big Chicago Bears fan who loved his family dearly and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. A gentle soul with a huge heart who will be missed by all he touched.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.