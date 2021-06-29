Menu
William Franklin "Frank" Newberry
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

William Franklin "Frank" Newberry

Feb. 11, 1932 - June 26, 2021

NORMAL - William Franklin "Frank" Newberry, 89, of Normal, Illinois, formerly of Farmer City, Illinois, passed away at 7:37 A.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Le Roy, Illinois. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Frank was born on February 11, 1932, in Farmer City, Illinois, a son of Richard Fredrick and Laura Whitehouse Newberry. He married Carol J. Raber on November 24, 1957, in Le Roy, Illinois. She survives in Normal, Illinois.

He is also survived by his son, Dr. Mark (Lorraine) Newberry of Saugatuck, Michigan; daughter, Lori (Keo Thompson) Newberry of Normal, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Alex and Ariana Newberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three half-brothers; and six half-sisters.

Frank retired from Caterpillar Inc. in Decatur, Illinois. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a life member of the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City, and a member of the Farmer City Masonic Lodge 710.

Frank and his wife, Carol, wintered in Tucson, Arizona for twenty-two years.

A special Thank You to Jan at OSF Hospice for her loving care of Frank.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
Le Roy, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Carol and the family. I enjoyed my visits with Frank and Carol when they were camp hosts at Dawson Lake. It was also nice to reconnect with Carol. Bob and Phyllis Land Follis LHS Class of '64
Bob Brown
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Carol. Sending you my prayers and strength. I loved having you and Frank come to the office. Doc loved to visit with him and you On appointment day. Many good conversations, laughs. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Diane R Miles
Work
June 29, 2021
