Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. "Bill" North

William "Bill" J. North

June 16, 1950 - Nov. 24, 2021

SAINT LOUIS, Missouri - William "Bill" J. North, 71, died November 24, 2021, in St. Louis, MO, after a short illness.

Bill was born in Bloomington, IL, on June 16, 1950. He graduated from high school in Charlottesville, VA. He worked for Beich's Candy and Owens Corning Fiberglass in Bloomington, and then many years in the St Louis area.

He is predeceased in death by his parents, Clyde T. North and Madeline Kinsella North. He is survived by his brothers: Michael North and John North; and his nephews: Kevin and David North.

He enjoyed flower gardening and was a great brother with a kind heart. He was the scribe for the family genealogy, keeping contact with many extended family members over the years.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.