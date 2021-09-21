Menu
Wilma Lee Edwards
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Wilma Lee Edwards

June 1, 1933 - Sept. 19, 2021

DELAND - Wilma Lee Edwards, 88, of Deland, IL passed away at 8:55 AM, September 19, 2021 at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be direct to the DeLand Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Wilma was born June 1, 1933 in Wayne County, IL the daughter of Frank and Eliza (Hallam) Harris. She married George Harvey Edwards on November 17, 1957 in Monticello, IL.

Survivors include her husband, George Harvey Edwards, DeLand, IL; children: Leanne (Dan) McMillen, Greenwood, IN; Gail Dawn Edwards, Lake Stevens, WA; and Lisa (Julie Floyd) Edwards, Clinton, IL; four grandchildren: Ryan, Shane, Mikaela, and Isaac, sister, Freda Nibling, Monticello, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Wilma was a member of the DeLand Christian Church. She was the secretary at Monticello Christian Church for 17 years and had worked at Franklin School and the University of Illinois Champaign, IL.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Sep
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to send prayers, hugs and special thoughts and memories to all your family!!! I think if you a lot and wish you well and enjoy each day!!! XOXOXOXO
Karen
September 21, 2021
