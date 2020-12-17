Wilma Louise Fugate

Jan. 2, 1929 - Dec. 15, 2020

ATLANTA - Longtime Atlanta resident, Wilma Louise Fugate, 91, passed from this life at her home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Wilma was born January 2, 1929, in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Charles and Etheleen McRoberts. She married Glenn Halsey (deceased), a Navy veteran, on March 2, 1946, and subsequently Carl Davis (deceased) in 1991, and surviving spouse, Richard "Dick" Fugate in 2011.

Besides her loving husband, Dick, survivors include three daughters, Linda Brooks of Atlanta, IL, Sandra (Lee) Martin, Hoschton, GA, and Karen (Rick) Baxter, Hendersonville, TN; and two sons, Rick (Janet) Halsey and Mike Halsey, both of Atlanta, IL. Wilma was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Her stepchildren include Larry (Jane) Fugate of Pekin, IL, Thomas (Jean) Fugate, Midwest City, OK, Robin (Steve) Schrand, Breeze, IL, and Gloria (Mike) Fitchhorn, McLean, IL. Preceding her in death were her sister, Betty June Kindred of Atlanta, IL; brother, Dale (Beverly) McRoberts, Lincoln, IL; and son-in-law Danny Brooks, Atlanta, IL. Her sister, Linda Charlene, passed away at the age of two.

Wilma retired from Eaton Corporation in Lincoln after 34 years of employment. A life-long member of the Atlanta Christian Church and loving the Lord, she attended Sunday services there with friends and family members. An avid reader of the latest novels, Wilma also wrote poetry and enjoyed activities such as bowling, watching westerns and British comedies, and playing cards and bingo with her friends. And of course, everyone knew how much she enjoyed her automobiles. Over the years, having loved history, sightseeing and touring, Wilma traveled frequently with family and friends to a great number of states in the mid-west, east, and south. Her favorite site was Thomas Jefferson's Monticello in Virginia.

Visitation is at the Atlanta Christian Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, followed immediately by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Doug Maris will officiate. Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church Building Fund or the Atlanta Library.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home.