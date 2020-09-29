Dorothy J. Riley

June 26, 1929 - Sept. 25, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Dorothy J. Riley, 91, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully September 25, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Born June 26, 1929 in Hartford, NY, she was the daughter of William J. Osborne and Viola McGowan.

"Dottie" graduated from Hartford Central at 16 and married John T. Riley in 1948. They had three children: Joan, David and Lisa. Dorothy loved her family, her dogs: Tippy, Nick and Nora, Sophie and Izzie; Folk Art painting, and she was a hard core Johnny Cash fan!

She made many lifelong friends at General Electric in Fort Edward where she worked for 28 years. She was especially proud of buying her first home at age 50 on Catherine St. in Hudson Falls, where she happily lived for 38 years.

Dorothy was pre-deceased by her son, David Scott Riley; her ex-husband, John T Riley; her brother, Harold Osborne; her sisters: Marie Martin and Anna Fleming; her father, William Osborne; her mother, Viola Conety and her step-father, Jim Conety.

She is survived by her daughters: Joan M. Riley of Queensbury and Lisa M. Henderson (Tom) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Her daughter-in-law, Sharon Riley of Glenville; her grandsons: Kellen and Jaysen Henderson; her granddaughter, Josette Kill; nephew, Lloyd Martin and his wife, Brenda and several other nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service with the family will be held at a later date.

For those of you who would like to honor her memory, please consider donating to Steve Capparizzos Pet Connection or an animal shelter of your choice.