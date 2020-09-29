RICHARD "DICK" L. HUBBELL

QUEENSBURY - Richard "Dick" L. Hubbell, 83, of Ridge Road, passed away at Fort Hudson Nursing Center on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a long illness.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Patricia Girard officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Seelye Cemetery in Queensbury.

In loving memory of Mr. Hubbell, contributions may be made to C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.