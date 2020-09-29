Ramona M. Perkins

May 17, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2020

GREENWICH - Ramona M. Perkins, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Slate Valley Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granville, NY.

She was born May 17, 1929, in Cambridge, NY, the daughter of Vernon Aldous and Viola Allen Aldous. A lifetime resident of Greenwich, Mona graduated from Greenwich Central School. In 1950, she married the love of her life and began starting her beloved family.

Mona was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She and Ralph enjoyed family cookouts by the pool, shopping, dining out, watching ice hockey and boys' basketball at the Glens Falls Civic Center. Mona loved flowers and gardening and took great pride in her family and her home. Her greatest joy was her time spent helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mona was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Perkins; her daughter, Lori Bolduc; her grandson, Joey Bolduc; her son-in-law, Joe Bolduc; and her brothers: Clarence (Duke) Aldous, Charles (Chuck) Aldous, and Clayton Aldous.

She is survived by her sister, Susan (Michael) Hughes; her children: Vicki (John) Perkins, Allen (Christine) Perkins. Kim Petteys, and Brian (Vicki) Perkins; her grandchildren: Kristin (Tim) Hable, Tara Bolduc, Natasha Perkins, Keith Batchelder, Vicki Batchelder, Kayleigh Walsh, Earl Walsh, Jillian Perkins, Casey Perkins; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass for the family will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich with Rev. Ed Kacerguis, officiating. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville where she will be buried with her husband.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-6pm at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required.

