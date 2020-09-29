Gene Robert Lashway

Aug. 17, 1944 - Sept. 27, 2020

QUEENSBURY -

Gene Robert Lashway, 76, of Queensbury, passed away Sunday, September 27, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and five children.

Born August 7, 1944 at Glens Falls Hospital to Joseph K. and Annie Mae (Reardon) Lashway.

Gene was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1961. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy. After being honorably discharged, he went on to serve another five years with the Naval Reserves.

He worked for the Town of Queensbury Highway Department for 20 years and retired as foreman.

Gene was proud to be a member and leader of AA for 38 years. He looked forward to his Hudson Falls group and helping put together the annual Christmas party.

He loved fishing and hunting with his sons in Newcomb at the 300 Club, watching NASCAR, his evening gameshows, and his weeklong camping trip with his buddies at Polliwog Pond. Gene's greatest enjoyment was his family, each one held a special part in his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Lashway and his sisters: Helen Bolton and Patricia Robichaud.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sandy (Mulcahy) Lashway; his children: Kim (Scott) Scarincio, Keith (Melanie) Lashway, Gene 'Jay' (Lisa) Lashway, Jr., Tammy (Mike) Scarincio and Laurie (Jeff) Dailey; his grandchildren: Cassandra (Brad) Becker, Jimmy (Emily Hickey) Neal, Amanda (Chris) Anderson, Matt (Alana) Lashway, Rachael (Hayden Marler) Lashway, Nick (Destiny Blair) Lashway, Travis Scarincio, Taylor (Luke Sanders) Scarincio and Jacob (Meresa) Dailey; his great grandchildren: Isabella, Braydon, Landon, Colby, Niya, Ryan and soon to be baby Anderson, Vivian, Scarlett and soon to be baby Olivia; and his sisters: Barbara Miller and Colleen Bullock. Gene is also survived by his brothers and sisters in law: Michael (Debbie) Mulcahy, Jerry (Gail) Mulcahy, Linda (Mike) Davis, Kevin (Diane) Mulcahy, Dolly (Frank) Colgrove, Todd (Diane) Aiken, Brian (Christine) Aiken and Arron (Trisha) Aiken; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 am on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Pine Street, Queensbury.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The family would like to thank the staff on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital; all the staff, especially Megan, at Dr. Stoutenburg's office, the staff at Dana Farber and Dr. Evans and his staff at Irongate.

Donations in Gene's memory may be made the West Glens Falls Fire Department, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury or the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com