Patricia Christina McCarthy

Mar. 12, 1937 - Sept. 26, 2020

GLENS FALLS -

Patricia Christina McCarthy passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 83. She was born on March 12, 1937 in Wexford, Ireland.

Patricia traveled to several countries before emigrating to the United States in 1964 where she met her loving husband of 48 years, William McCarthy. Patricia enjoyed walking, gardening and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her cheerful spirit that would brighten the day of anyone nearby.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband, William McCarthy of Glens Falls; as well as her parents, and several siblings in Ireland.

Left to cherish her memory include her two daughters: Caroline O'Connor of Queensbury, Helen Wild and her husband, Ray Wild of Fort Pierce, Florida; six grandchildren and one great grandson. Her grandchildren include: Thomas, Kristen, Lauren and Meghan O'Connor of Queensbury, Morgan Jordan and her husband Kevin of San Antonio, Texas; Allison Roberts of Fort Pierce, Florida; and her great grandchild, Nolan Jordan.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Due to current restrictions a maximum of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are mandatory.

Friends are also invited to join an outdoor burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Open Door Mission located at 226 Warren St. Glens Falls, NY 12801 or checks to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St Jude's Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Special acknowledgement to Lynn Keil, PA-C, of Hudson Headwaters, as well as the many doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital who cared for Patricia over the past few years.

For those who wish, online condolences can be made to the family by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.