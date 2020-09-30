Jane A. Weir

Apr. 5, 1954 - Sept. 27, 2020

GREENWICH - Jane A. Weir, 66, a longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 5, 1954 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late George and Clarissa Tefft Hughes.

Jane was a 1972 graduate of Greenwich Central School and attended Adirondack Community College. She was an artist and had painted several pet portraits, and was a lifelong blood donor. She worked for several local banks and was well-known for her sunny demeanor.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Martin Hughes.

Survivors include her daughter, Katie Weir and her husband, Nick Roblee of Fort Edward; two grandchildren: Hunter and Olivia; three sisters: Margaret Hughes of Guilderland, Elizabeth Hughes of Clifton Park, and Lucina Verish of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; two nieces: Elizabeth and Clarissa Verish; one nephew, Andrew Verish; and her former husband, Larry Weir of Greenwich.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in her memory to East Side Center, 230 Maple Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.