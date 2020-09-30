J. Merritt Brundige

Jan. 14, 1931 - Sept. 27, 2020

ARGYLE - J. Merritt Brundige, Jr., 89, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Home of the Good Shepherd.

Born on Jan. 14, 1931, in Troy, he was the son of the late J. Merritt, Sr. and Catherine (Evans) Brundige.

He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 reaching the rank of Corporal.

Merritt married Josephine Wallace on Aug. 18, 1956 at Coila United Presbyterian Church in Cambridge.

Early in his career, Merritt was a philatelist and a microfiche curator. He was self-employed general contractor for many years. He bought The Country Spot Restaurant in Argyle in 1981, which he operated through the 80's and early 90's. Merritt was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls, serving as a Sunday-school teacher, elder and deacon.

Merritt had an inquisitive mind and enjoyed figuring out how machinery worked and spent time in his workshop on various projects.

In addition to his parents, Merritt was predeceased by his son, Daniel Brundige; brother, Robert Brundige; and sister, Catherine Morgan.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Josephine W. Brundige; his daughter, Laurie B. Beck and her husband, Gregory of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a sister, Rosalind Bates of Cambridge; his grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Oct. 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 1721 U.S. 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations masks and social distancing is required.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Merritt's memory can be made to Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY 12201.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Merritt's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.