Harriet L. "Nin" Chamberlain

Feb. 17, 1945 - Sept. 26, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Harriet L. "Nin" Chamberlain, 75, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born Feb. 17, 1945 In Bolton Landing, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Isadore (Smith) Persons.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by two brothers: James and Wallace "Shorty" Persons; as well as her son, Raymond Chamberlain.

She is survived by her children: Tammy Hayes of North Carolina, Kim Chamberlain of Gansevoort, Wendy Manney of Hudson Falls, Cindy Henderson of Texas, and Michael Chamberlain of South Glens Falls; her special grandchildren: Kylie Hayes (Meredith) of North Carolina, Heather Hayes of North Carolina, Meredith Casey (Patrick) of Bolton Landing, Baylie Chamberlain of South Glens Falls, and Lloyd Beadnell of Fort Edward; her siblings: Helen Smith of Brant Lake, Gertrude Newton (Bob) of Brant Lake, and Kenneth Persons (Diane) of Warrensburg; as well as several additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Harriet's family from 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social-distancing. We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation.

A brief memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Moreau EMS, 1583 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.