Paul Francis Mills

Jan. 30, 1968 - Sept. 27, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Paul Francis Mills, 52, of Fort Edward, left this world unexpectedly and far too soon on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

He was born in Glens Falls on Jan. 30, 1968, the son of Margaret (Fiorillo) Mills and Norman T. Mills, both of whom predeceased him (Margaret Mills passed in 2002). Paul graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1986, where he played center on the highly successful varsity SMA football team. He attended Adirondack Community College. He was a lifelong learner, never afraid to take on a challenge and find a way to create a solution or see a new way to manage the many opportunities ahead.

Paul was a man of many talents and interests. He was a hard worker who was employed as an independent mail contractor with the United States Postal Service in Glens Falls since his late teens until his retirement in 2014. He also was a general contractor who excelled at making everything of wood. Carrying on proud family traditions, he was a third-generation carpenter and woodworker. As a sawyer, Paul cut his own logs and turned them into lumber. His creative abilities were not limited to the medium of wood, and he was known by family and friends alike as a proficient baker, cake maker and decorator. He maintained talent of all things artistic. He could tend the garden, fix the truck, and hem his sons' pants.

Paul loved fishing and riding motorcycles on and off road. He was always creating something, whether in the barn, the fields, the kitchen, or at the workbench. If his hands were not in the dirt, sawdust, or cake icing, then the family vacations, fishing in the ocean, and visiting Disney World with his wife Tracy and the boys made him happiest. He genuinely loved to take the boys (and himself) to the Magic Kingdom. Cats and German Shepherds were a special part of his family. Opportunities to attend extended family get together's was always an opportunity for Paul to bring a cherry torte, or some other gastronomic creation. Generous to a fault he would truly give his shirt off his back or last penny to care for others.

His lifelong dream of owning and operating Eversweet Farms, a U-Pick Pumpkin and Strawberry Farm became a reality this growing season. He left us on this very same land he dearly loved.

Paul's biggest joy was being with and working together with the love of his life, Tracy North of Queensbury, his companion of 34 years whom he married on Oct. 1, 1994. Together they raised two amazing young men: "Their Boys," Matthew (23) (and Sam, 23, girlfriend of three years) of Randolph, Vermont, and Patrick (17). He wanted nothing more than to be a father and teacher to his children. He loved them more than life itself. His life was spent trying to be there for them- show them by his hard work--in the absolute best ways he knew how. Paul always glowed in the love he had for both Patrick and Matthew.

In addition to his wife and children, Paul is survived by his brother John (and Kathy Yager) of Milford, New York/Hawaii/Japan, and his sisters: Ann Marie Mills (and Beth Rowland) of Oneonta, and Charlene Mills Smith (and Bill Smith) of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He was especially close with Curt and Cathy Leroy, and his Fiorillo, and Gordon cousins, as well as his special aunts: Shirley Fiorillo and Lynda (Mills) Coons. He is also survived by his in-laws Kathy and Gary LeBarron, and Scott (and Melissa) North and their children. In addition, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, sprinkled all over the county.

He was predeceased by his long-time neighbor and mentor Fred Howard and so many, many more friends and family in his circle.

With the family having roots in the Glens Falls/Saratoga area, going back a hundred-plus years, Paul was well known in the area.

Friends may call from 11-1pm on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be conducted by Paul's family at 1pm.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There will be a Meal of Celebration after the 1 PM service. Please contact Ann Marie for more information.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Paul's memory be made to The St. Jude's Children Research Hospital., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.