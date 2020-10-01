Menu
Samuel Detmer

SOUTH GLENS FALLS

Samuel Detmer, 62, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at his home following a short illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
