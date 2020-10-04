REGINA C. BENNETT

Mar. 6, 1987 - Sept. 29, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Regina C. Bennett, 33, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Born March 6, 1987, in Goshen, NY, she was the daughter of Royce and Anne (Fortier) Bennett.

After graduating high school, Regina attended classes at SUNY Adirondack. She possessed a brilliant mind, and would later help her husband study for every exam at law school, displaying a proficiency any law student could only hope to achieve.

She was an Innkeeper at the Mansion Inn in Rock City Falls, and filled that and every home with the warmth of her incredible humor, her smile, her stories, and her charm.

Regina was an eminently skilled crocheter, equally content turning yarn into a beautifully ornate blanket, or winged tentacle monster. She loved film and possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of its history. She was a voracious reader, and could speak extemporaneously for hours about the courts of kings ranging from Henry VIII to Aegon Targaryen. Regina was blessed with a heavenly voice, and enjoyed a life-long love affair with the music of David Bowie.

Regina and her husband, Justin Wodicka, were desperately in love, and inseparable for the ten years they shared. On October 13, 2018, they married in the mountains of North River, NY.

Regina was predeceased by her brother, Jeffrey Michael and her grandparents, Charles and Faith Fortier and Alman and Lois Bennett.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Justin; parents, Royce and Anne; sister, Allison; brothers: Ryan and Paul; parents-in-law, Scott and Camille Wodicka; aunts and uncles: Theresa, Bernard, Noelle, Christopher, Robert, Vickie and Clark; brothers-in-law: Jason, Kai and Jody; nieces: Josie and Lola; nephews: Mason and Nathaniel; and her dog, Bowie.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A celebration of Regina's amazing life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a gathering at Regina's parents' home immediately following the celebration.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the care team at New York Oncology Hematology at Albany Medical Center for their endless kindness.

Regina was fiercely passionate about women's rights. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause dear to Regina's heart, such as; the Women's Global Empowerment Fund, P.O. Box 6283, Denver, CO 80206, the Center For Reproductive Rights, 199 Water St., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10038, or to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.