Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Evon Hammond

Linda Evon Hammond

QUEENSBURY-Linda Evon Hammond, 73, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late William and Evon Garwood. Linda retired from Glens Falls Hospital after thirty plus years of service.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her daughter Danielle Hammond.

She is survived by her son Sean Hammond, of Queensbury, NY; grandson Austin Hammond of Queensbury, NY; granddaughter Makayla Hammond of Queensbury, NY; two sisters: Andrea Bahr of Queensbury, NY and Debbie Hellings of Syracuse, NY, former husband Bernard Hammond of Argyle, NY; nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A calling hour will be held from 11 to 12 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. (Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and a mask is mandatory).

Burial will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery, Glens Falls, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
Oct
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am very sorry for the passing of this wonderful lady. She and Danielle were always great to me. I will truly miss her and I know we will all meet again on the other side of the veil.
Lorrie Schlake
October 4, 2020