Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Regina Bennett

Regina C. Bennett

GLENS FALLS - Regina C. Bennett, 33, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A celebration of Regina's amazing life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a gathering at Regina's parents' home immediately following the celebration.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the care team at New York Oncology Hematology at Albany Medical Center for their endless kindness.

Regina was fiercely passionate about women's rights. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause dear to Regina's heart, such as; the Women's Global Empowerment Fund, P.O. Box 6283, Denver, CO 80206, the Center For Reproductive Rights, 199 Water St., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10038, or to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.