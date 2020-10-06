Regina C. Bennett

GLENS FALLS - Regina C. Bennett, 33, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A celebration of Regina's amazing life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a gathering at Regina's parents' home immediately following the celebration.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the care team at New York Oncology Hematology at Albany Medical Center for their endless kindness.

Regina was fiercely passionate about women's rights. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause dear to Regina's heart, such as; the Women's Global Empowerment Fund, P.O. Box 6283, Denver, CO 80206, the Center For Reproductive Rights, 199 Water St., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10038, or to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631.