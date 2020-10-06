Amy M. (Dorrance) Harris

July 13, 1966 - Oct. 2, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Amy M. (Dorrance) Harris, 54, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a long, courageous battle.

Born July 13, 1966, she was the daughter of Carolyn (Millington) Dorrance and the late Ronald Dorrance.

Amy graduated from Paul Smith's College, where she was a member of the Alumni Association and was employed by JCPenney as a manager for many years.

Amy was married to Craig Harris and remained a supportive military wife during his years of service. She enjoyed following fashion and shopping, but will be best remembered for her infectious smile that put all those around her in a better mood. Her last selfless act was to become an organ donor to give the gift of sight to someone in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her father, Amy was predeceased by her sister, Betsy Lee Dorrance.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Craig Harris, her mother, Carolyn Dorrance, her sister Andrea Beth Winchip (Brett), her nieces and nephews: Noah Winchip, Keziah Winchip, Christopher Moon, Nicholas Moon, Ashley Bell, Danielle Bell, Kassandra Harris, Jenny Harris, and Jacob Harris, her great-niece Harlynn Moon, her mother-in-law Carole Hogge, as well as her best friends: Stuart Ketchem, Dianne Bean, and Roxane Egan.

Friends may call from 4-6pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Warrensburg Cemetery, with Sister Donna Irvine, SSND officiating.

Memorial donations in Amy's name can be made to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, First Floor, Albany, NY 12207.

o leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.