Ronald J. Mason

Jan. 7, 1946 - Sept. 24, 2020

CORINTH – Ronald J. Mason, 74, of Mosher Road, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home with his loving daughter by his side.

Born on January 7, 1946 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Charles and Inez (Combs) Mason.

After graduating high school, Ron joined the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War on the USS Orion until his honorable discharge on June 11, 1965.

In 1968 Ron traveled to California where he was employed as a Steelworker until 1969 in which he returned home upon his father's passing. He then started his life long career as a Corrections Officer for New York State. He worked at Great Meadows, Comstock and Mt McGregor Correctional Facilities. Upon retirement Ron traveled to Florida for many years. He became an avid golfer who achieved a 128 yard "Hole in One" on March 12, 2013 at The Villages Executive Golf Trail. He also loved the outdoors, and spending time with Erin teaching her to hunt deer and an occasional frog leg or two. He loved spending time with family and friends whether it be at his home bar, hunting camp, or The Glad Rags, he was always ready for a good time. As a close friend once said, "Ron was a hard drinking, wild man in his day".

Ron was a member of the American Legion Adirondack Post 70 of Saratoga Springs and would on occasion bartend. He was also a member of the Order of the Elks, Glens Falls Lodge NO. 81 for several years and was an active member of the NRA.

Survivors include two children: Erin Barger (Jesse Dodge) of Corinth, and estranged daughter, Jennifer Doherty (Kevin) of Delmar; three grandchildren: Morgan, Hannah and Sierra; one brother, Thomas Mason (Debbie) of Florida; his former wife, Sharon Mason of Corinth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends and family may call from Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

All visitors who enter the funeral home for calling hours or services are required to wear a mask.

The family would like to thank Hospice, Amy Johnson, Kim, Marica, Amanda and Kari for the exceptional care given to Ron during his illness.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Alzheimer's Association, or the American Legion Adirondack Post 70 of Saratoga Springs.