Edith Marie Wood Tubbs

LAKE LUZERNE - On October 6, 2020 Edith was greeted with open arms by her husband Howard at heaven's door.

Edith was a graduate of Hadley Luzerne Central School. She had worked for General Electric for 30 years at Hudson Falls and Fort Edward.

She was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 Auxiliary, the Hadley Luzerne Historical Society, Tri Town Senior Citizen Club, for which she was president for many years. She was also a member of the Lake Luzerne Ladies Red Hat Society. She delivered meals to the elderly for over ten years.

Edith was predeceased by her parents, Leman and Mary (Masters) Wood; her husband, Howard W. Tubbs; a sister, Anna LaPier and a brother, Kenneth Wood.

Survivors include a brother: Robert L. (Janet) Wood of Lake Luzerne as well as several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Edith's wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

