HUDSON FALLS - Michael Steven Washburn, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born on January 30, 1953 in Glens Falls, NY, the son of John Washburn and Norma (Clear) Harris. Michael worked for the Tri County Cab for many years, he was well known as "Kojack". In previous years, he worked as a truck driver for Mullen Mayflower and Central Van Lines. He loved being on the road. In his spare time, he enjoyed spoiling his wife Janice Washburn, and all of his grandchildren. He was a quiet man but once you got him going, he was the life of the party. He was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and everyone loved him. He loved watching football and Nascar with his family and friends. In his presence, you were assured constant laughter and stories. His witty remarks will forever be remembered and missed. He was the definition of a stand up guy. He would help anyone, anywhere. Anyone who met him, loved him and he left behind wonderful memories with so many.

Michael was predeceased by his wife, Janice Washburn; his brother-in-law Anthony Ricciardelli; his father-in-law David Osier and his brother Kevin Washburn.

He is survived by sisters: Teena Washburn, Jackie Kelly and Georgianna (Roy) Stark; brothers: Brian (Michelle) Washburn, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Washburn, Scott (Liz) Mcintosh and Terry Clear; sister-in-laws: Tracy (Joe) Langdon and Kimberly Ricciardelli; brother-in-laws: David (Rebecca) Osier and Tom (Gloria) Osier; mother-in-law Marlene Osier; daughters: Joline (Matthew Vincent) Moffitt, Heather (Shaun) Burbo and Leanne (Michael) Elphage; sons: Jeffrey (Tasha Winchell) Miller and Mark (Holly Snow) Miller; grandsons: Allen (Marisa Hoard) Baker, David Miller, Shaun Burbo, Jr. and Caleb Burbo; granddaughters: Jordan Moffitt, Carrie-Lynn Wheeler, Casey Lynn Burbo, Kylie Miller and Emily Storms; great granddaughter Miley Baker; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cards and flowers may be sent to 2355 Burgoyne Avenue, Apt#12, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury.

