Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anthony J. "Tony" Binetti
1964 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1964
DIED
October 4, 2020

Anthony "Tony" Binetti

GLENS FALLS - Anthony "Tony" Binetti, 56, of Mason St., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will follow after calling hours at St. Mary's Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch officiating.

Tony's family would like to extend their appreciation to his long time friend, Eric Colegrove, for doing all he could for Tony at the time of his passing.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Oct
10
Graveside service
St. Mary’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
RIP My Friend
Carl Frost
October 8, 2020
You will Be truly miss Tony rest in peace
Sherri sherman
October 8, 2020
My condolences to Tony family and friends. I worked with Tony at Nemer in Queensbury and Tony was always a gentleman to me. A kind soul.
Kimberly Valcik
Coworker
October 8, 2020
So very sorry about your father Chelsea. We're here if you need anything.
Brian, Nancy, & Tina LaFlure & Andy
October 8, 2020
Tony is and will always be an amazing brother and friend to many. He will be truly missed.. Fly high my brother.. I hope you are finally at peace... I love you forever...
TINA GAILOR
Family
October 8, 2020