John P. Gallagher

Oct. 19, 1954 - Oct. 7, 2020

QUEENSBURY - John P. Gallagher 65, died unexpectedly Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Born October 19, 1954 in Glens Falls he was the son of the late John W. and Phyllis (Campion) Gallagher. John was a graduate of Minerva Central School class of 1972 and was a graduate of Schenectady County Community College. John was a chef his adult life and for the past 40 years was employed at numerous food service companies. He was the former owner of Gallagher's Restaurant on Loon Lake in Chestertown. He was a former member of the Chestertown Rotary Club, also was a member of the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls and is currently an active member of Zion Episcopal Church of Hudson Falls. He enjoyed traveling with his family to Maine. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years Linda S. Gallagher of Queensbury; one step-daughter, Heather (Jim) Lewis of Gansevoort; one sister, Patricia (Walter Iversen) Perrine of Jacksonville, NC; two grandchildren: Kylee Lewis, Billy Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Zion Episcopal Church, 224 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic face masks and social distancing is required at church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
