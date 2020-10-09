Barbara J. Hunter

July 1, 1941 - Oct. 7, 2020

SALEM - Barbara J. Hunter, 79, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence. Born in Granville on July 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth (Higgins) Beattie. Barb grew up on the family farm in Rupert, VT one of eight Beattie children. She attended grade school in Rupert, graduating from Salem Washington Academy in 1958 and attended the University of Vermont.

Barbara married Robert Hunter on November 12, 1960. They made Salem their life long home and community.

Barbara devoted her life to raising her three children: Michele (John) Bardwell, Wendy Hunter (Richard Hayward), and Kyle (Ruthanne) Hunter. She was proud of and involved in the lives of her grandchildren: Hannah Bardwell, Calla Bardwell, Olivia Hunter, Evan Hunter, and Mason Hayward.

She spent many years volunteering at SWA, being a Girl Scout troop leader, and assisting Peg Culver at the Bancroft Public Library. She was an early officer and supporter of the Friends of the Bancroft Library. Barb was a longtime member of the Salem United Methodist Church Family where she served wholeheartedly on many committees over the years.

She loved to read and greatly enjoyed her Book Group. Barbara looked forward to time with the Rupert Leisures, and the Prime Timers, as well as NEWCO luncheons. Barbara loved her home, tending her gardens and houseplants with care. Barb and Bob enjoyed traveling together and had multiple trips to Europe, across the United States, getaways with friends to the coast, and most recently closer to home with trips to visit Maine and Massachusetts.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her family, including many nieces, nephews and numerous close friends in the community. In addition to her family, she is survived by siblings: Doris Rice of Virginia, and Louise Keys of Salem. Barbara was predeceased by her parents as well as siblings: Karl Beattie, Patricia Richardson, Ruth (Sis) McKeighan, Charles Beattie and Mary Perkins.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

All wishing to attend are reminded that masks are required and must be worn the entire time you are in the building. Please be patient and enter through the front door of the church and exit through the back. The family understands concerns during Covid-19 and respects individual protection protocols.

Interment will be at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Barb may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 412, Salem, NY 12865 or the Friends of the Bancroft Public Library, P.O. Box 515, Salem, NY 12865.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., of Salem is assisting the family.