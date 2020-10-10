Kathleen "Kay" Reynolds

July 1, 1931 - October 6, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Kathleen "Kay" Reynolds, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with her family by her side at The Terrace at The Glen at Hiland Meadows in Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers from The Terrace and to April from High Peaks Hospice. The care and compassion they provided was exceptional.

Kay was born on July 1, 1931 in Queens, NY to the late John and Sophia Foss.

After graduating from The Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, NY, she worked as a secretary until meeting and marrying her best friend and love of her life. They shared a life together for 65 years. Kay put her heart into everything she did. Long before the IDEA, she advocated for the rights of her eldest son to provide him with every opportunity that children with disabilities were not usually afforded.

She raised her children to enjoy life, follow their dreams and "when you have a question, look it up." The encyclopedia was her Google. Her passion for education led her to pursue and achieve her BS in Hematology from York College, typing her papers after the kids were asleep and the dishes were done. She worked as a Lab Technologist at Elmhurst General Hospital. Additionally, Kay enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading and crocheting. She gave away countless numbers of afghans and baby blankets to family, friends and her Church.

She was a devout Catholic who faced all challenges and expressed her faith through kindness, patience and dignity.

Kay is survived by her son Stephen Reynolds of Salem, OR; her daughter Karen Bauer (Bryan) of Glens Falls, NY; her granddaughters: Jessica Bauer of Asbury

Park, NJ and Chelsea Hathaway (Eric) of Fort Ann, NY, and her brother John Richard Foss (Dorothy) of North Myrtle Beach, SC. She was predeceased by her

husband, Richard "Dick" Reynolds, and her son Richard "Richie" Reynolds Jr.

Arrangements are under the care of David T. Ferguson Funeral Home in Washingtonville, NY coordinating with Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, NY.

A mass will be held at the Church of St. Patrick in Highland Mills, NY on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.st.jude.org.