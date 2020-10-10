Carly M. Snyder

Nov. 6, 1990 - Oct. 3, 2020

BOLTON LANDING - It is with great sadness the family of Carly M. Snyder, 29, of Bolton Landing, announces her passing on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on a warm Indian summer/fall day November 6, 1990, the beautiful brown-eyed daughter of Cheryl (Snyder) Bolton and Robert Snyder, Sr., of Bolton Landing.

Carly was a graduate of Bolton Central School, Class of 2008 and attended SUNY Adirondack following. For those who have lived or experienced life "upstate" know that schools (BCS), clubs, volunteer/civic groups are woven into the fabric of our way of life. Through her years at BCS she was involved with sports teams, clubs and enjoyed the many travel opportunities, with the Ireland trip being one of her favorite.

Another fiber of that fabric being Bolton Fire Department, she was a member of their Auxiliary, alongside of her fiance and step-father who are active member. BVFD is like a surrogate family to ours, both Snyder and Bolton.

Carly was a Girl Scout, "Yes, a real girl scout", for thirteen years (K-12), achieving the Gold Award and becoming a life-time member of the Girl Scouts of America. She was involved with many events and programs, but was most proud of the Breast Cancer Awareness Event her troop (Kelsey and Julia) achieved their Gold with at the Sagamore Hotel. She later spoke in a public recovery forum using the title, "Addiction can even happen to a Golden Girl Scout" addressing the delusion that drug addiction doesn't happen to "people like us" or "in towns like Bolton".

Carly had many gifts and a warm soul. A beautiful woman inside and out, who could not see the beauty she possessed. For as much joy as she brought, she carried an insurmountable amount of darkness. She fought anxiety and the cruel reality of living in the relentless grip of depression for many years. She soaked up pain like a sponge and it often got the best of her. She had again overcome her opioid addiction and had been clear of it for the past year, and remained opioid free at her death. Ultimately the damage she had done to her heart/body was too much and finally took her life.

She was fortunate to have found "the one", as she often referred to him, her fiance, Dylan Reid. She would say "he gets me" and that he did. He made a girl that could not see her own beauty and worth come alive. He was able to reach a part of her that no other could. The evening of her engagement was like a fairy tale and she finally felt like a princess. Together they became the parents of Reagan Marie Reid and she was an amazing mother. She gave a precious gift to Dylan and our families in Reagan, as she outwardly carries light of happiness Carly always struggled to find.

Left to cherish her memory is her precious daughter Reagan Marie Reid and fiance Dylan Reid and his extended family; parents, Cheryl (mother) and Greg Bolton, Robert (father) and Robin Snyder, Sr.; brother, Rob and Tiffany, (sister-in-law) and Carter (nephew) Snyder, Jr.; (aunt)Roberta Cassidy and cousins: Karyn Cassidy (Matt, fiance), Kris Cassidy; Grandparents: Bernard and Shirley Russell and "Grampa Roger" Bolton, extended family and friends.

Friends may call on Carly's family from 12 to 3 pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A brief memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 3 pm, at the funeral home.

Burial will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family in Bolton Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bolton Scholarship Fund or the Bolton Volunteer Fire Company.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

On behalf of Carly, we encourage you to be kind, talk about anxiety, depression and addiction with an open mind and loving heart. While this might be difficult to understand, her struggles aren't for us to understand or judge. She knew grace and now she knows peace. We will hold onto that with our whole hearts as the sun brings light to each new day.

"Her absence is like the sky, spreads over everything." C.S. Lewis