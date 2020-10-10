Matthew James Austin

June 21, 1982 - Oct. 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Matthew James Austin, 36, of Glens Falls, passed away October 5, 2020.

Born June 21, 1982 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Richard and Linda (Viele) Austin of Hartford.

He attended Hartford Central School but left prior to graduation. Matthew later obtained his GED and was interested in pursuing a career in landscaping and design.

Matthew had a love of animals and the environment. His favorite pastime was long walks in the wood and playing with his dogs. He was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles and trivia games. Matthew had a very caring nature and although he struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for many years, he always gravitated to support people who were troubled by those same addictions or to just to be there for a friend in need.

Besides his parents, Matthew was survived by his two brothers and their families: Andrew Austin of Hartford and Jason Austin of Mandeville, LA; as well as multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Morningside Cemetery in the town of Hartford.

Memorial donations in memory of Matthew may be made to Center for Recovery, 101 Ridge St, Glens Falls, New York 12801 or Behavioral Health Unit at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, New York 12801

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net,